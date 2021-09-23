Malta: Police arrest international pickpockets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that three men were arrested by the police for a series of pickpocketing. The men, all Romanian nationals, were operating an international crime ring targeting cities with high tourism influx.

Another story says that the European Socialists and Democrats are holding a conference in Malta next week on the theme, ‘United for a more social Europe’. The leader of the group, Iratxe Garcia Perez, said this was the first S&D meeting since the start of the pandemic. Read more: https://talk.mt/l-meps-socjalisti-u-demokratici-se-jiltaqghu-malta-l-gimgha-d-diehla/

The paper says that negotiations about the EU Migration Pact unveiled last year are in deadlock and are not expected to resume before the middle of 2022. Sources said EU governments are wary of raising the subjects before elections in Germany and France.

