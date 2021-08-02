Malta: Prestigious war medal misplaced while being transferred to museum

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the family of Brigadier Alfred Gatt is appealing to the public to help find a Military Cross awarded to the late Gallipoli war veteran. The high-level medal has been lost on its way to the National War Museum. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-02/local-news/Family-appeals-for-help-in-finding-great-grandfather-s-lost-Military-Cross-6736235648

The Independent says that Infrastructure Malta relies on the advice of expert arborists to plant new trees in areas where mature ones are uprooted to make way for road projects. The agency says it plants 28 new trees for every one removed.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro