Malta: Prime Minister announces Cabinet reshuffle

Malta Today publishes details of a Cabinet reshuffle announced by the government on Saturday. The paper says that underperforming ministers were taken off their portfolios and, in Silvio Parnis’ case, out of the Cabinet.
Another story reports that Air Malta has not declared its accounts for the year 2019, usually published in April. In February, just before the Covid-19 outbreak, the airline said that its finances were on track to sustainability.
