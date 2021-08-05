Malta: Prime Minister discusses public inquiry report with Caruana Galizia family

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Prime Minister met members of the Caruana Galizia family on Wednesday. It is understood that the main subject of discussion were the recommendations of the public inquiry report. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/prime-minister-meets-caruana-galizia-family.891454

Another story says that tomato growers estimate a loss of about a third of their produce this year due to the early heatwaves. Tomatoes are among the main crops in Malta’s agro-processing industry. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/farmers-distraught-as-heat-kills-a-third-of-the-tomato-crop.891451

