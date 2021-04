Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who appealed for caution as the authorities started easing Covid-19 restrictions. Abela said that the fight against the pandemic has not been won yet.

Another story reports that the daughter of a top advisor to Transport Minister Ian Borg was engaged as a junior lawyer with the same ministry months before the law student obtained her warrant. Worth €62,400, the contract was awarded by direct order.

