Malta: Prison sentence for two mothers overturned on appeal

The Times says that a court has overturned a prison sentence handed down to two women caught travelling with false documents. Judge Aaron Bugeja said the original sentence was not wrong in principle but excessive. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/appeal-court-frees-turkish-mothers.891889

The paper reports on a press conference addressed by Enemalta CEO Jason Vella who publicly apologised for a series of power cuts. He said that the distribution network has been impacted in the last weeks by greater demand and excessive heat. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/enemalta-ceo-apologises-for-power-cuts-as-heat-exposes-network.891838

