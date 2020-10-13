Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Quarantine could be shortened to one week

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that new evidence suggests that quarantine may be reduced from 14 days to seven day in certain cases. The minister said Malta is following advice by the European Centre of Disease Control.

The paper reports that the two eligible candidates to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Joseph Muscat have declined the offer, paving the way for the Labour Party to co-opt MEP Miriam Dalli to the House.

Another story follows a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Hotels Association ahead of the budget. The Prime Minister said that faster Covid-19 testing at the airport will be crucial.

