Malta: Quarantine could be shortened to one week

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that new evidence suggests that quarantine may be reduced from 14 days to seven day in certain cases. The minister said Malta is following advice by the European Centre of Disease Control.

The paper reports that the two eligible candidates to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Joseph Muscat have declined the offer, paving the way for the Labour Party to co-opt MEP Miriam Dalli to the House.

Another story follows a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Hotels Association ahead of the budget. The Prime Minister said that faster Covid-19 testing at the airport will be crucial.

