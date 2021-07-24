Malta: Quarantine rules to be reviewed for contacts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on plans by health authorities to shorten the current 14-day isolation period for people who come into contact with Covid-19 patients to five days if mandatory swab tests return negative. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/fully-vaccinated-could-soon-be-required-to-self-isolate-for-shorter.888733

Another story says that the Attorney General is appealing the community service sentence handed to the architects convicted of involuntary homicide in the Ħamrun house collapse last year. The grounds of appeal have not yet been published.

