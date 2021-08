Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports a record increase in Malta’s aviation registry last year, climbing by almost 52 per cent above the year before. The Civil Aviation Directorate said that there are currently 534 aircraft registered under the Maltese flag.

The paper features a social media post by PN MP Adrian Delia saying that he is determined to find out who is “spreading lies” about him. The former party leader said he is confident that the truth will soon emerge.

