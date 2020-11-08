Malta: Record performance in property market

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
It-Torċa says there were over 6,900 promises of sale between June and October this year, registering a combined value of €1.5 billion. The paper says that the performance of the property market in this period is stronger than before the pandemic.
Another story reports that more than 1,000 people every month call the support line 172 operated by the Foundation for Social Wellbeing Services. Anxiety about the elderly, problems among couples, children’s behaviour are the issues raised most frequently.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro