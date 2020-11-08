Malta: Record performance in property market

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says there were over 6,900 promises of sale between June and October this year, registering a combined value of €1.5 billion. The paper says that the performance of the property market in this period is stronger than before the pandemic.

Another story reports that more than 1,000 people every month call the support line 172 operated by the Foundation for Social Wellbeing Services. Anxiety about the elderly, problems among couples, children’s behaviour are the issues raised most frequently.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...