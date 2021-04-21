Malta: Restaurant owners welcome PN VAT proposal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes the president of the Association of Catering Establishments, Reuben Buttigieg, who welcomed proposals by the PN to reduce the VAT rate on tourism sector services to seven per cent.

Another story says that Prime Minister Robert Abela declined to explain the Cabinet decision to turn down a pardon request by Alfred and George Degiorgio. The paper says a one-hour Cabinet meeting on Monday included a presentation by the Police Commissioner.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...