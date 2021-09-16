Malta: Restaurants can relax rules on certain conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne that catering establishments will be allowed to relax certain Covid-19 restrictions such as opening hours and distance between tables if they limit the number of customers at any one time. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-live-health-minister-announces-changes-to-quarantine-protocol.900746

Another story reports that two prison wardens have been suspended after the death of an inmate in June. The pair will be arraigned for involuntary homicide, a crime that carries a maximum prison term of four years. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/two-prison-wardens-to-be-charged-over-inmates-death.900800

