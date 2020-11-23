Malta: Rise in hate crime complaints in second quarter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Hate Crime and Speech Unit received more than 300 reports since it was set up in October last year. The unit saw a surge in complaints between March and June, issuing 41 legal actions.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who described the new-look Cabinet announced on Saturday as Malta’s most “youthful, feminine, and capable”. Abela said that, for the first time, there are three members of the Cabinet from Gozo.

Another story reports that a balcony collapsed in Pietà on Sunday; no one was hurt but a police investigation is underway. Restoration works are being carried out on the corner house in Zammit Clapp street.

