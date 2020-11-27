Malta: Rise in mental health patients receiving community care

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the number of long-term residents at Mount Carmel hospital has decreased ‘drastically’ since 2014, as more patients are being referred to treatment in the community. The information was released by the Commissioner for Mental Health.

Another story says that the government will propose law amendments to provide for the possibility of marrying couples to change surnames. Parliamentary Secretary of Citizenship Alex Muscat said the changes will address anomalies.

