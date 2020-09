Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the reopening of schools is crucial and that the educational development of children remains the government’s priority. He urged everyone to observe safety protocols.

Another story speaks with researcher Prof. Charles Scerri who said that people with dementia can live a dignified life thanks to community care services. The paper marks the World Alzheimer Day.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...