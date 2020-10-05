Malta: Robert Arrigo will not step down from PN deputy leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo about his intentions following the election of Bernard Grech on Saturday. Arrigo pledged loyalty to the new leader and said that he has decided to stay on in his role.

Another story reports that 66 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, following another 65 infections on Saturday. The number of active cases stands at 473 with a total 3,270 cases reported since March.

