Malta: Sacked gaming employees seek union guidance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports that workers that have been laid off by gaming company NetEnt this week have approached the General Workers’ Union for advice. The union reported the case to the Industrial Relations department over breach of employment rights.

The paper says that credit agency Fitch confirmed Malta’s A+ rating with a stable prospect, despite the pandemic. The report forecasts a growth of 5.4 percent in 2021 and of 3.9 percent in 2022.

