Malta: Saudi Prince requested secrecy from IIP list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an email by Saudi Prince Bander Al Saud reminding IIP officials that Identity Malta CEO Jonathan Cardona had promised that he would not publish his name in the Government Gazette. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-22/local-news/Saudi-royal-met-with-Joseph-Muscat-to-get-name-off-Government-Gazette-after-passport-purchase-6736232818

Another story follows the testimony of state witness Vince Muscat who said that the alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia case were surprised to find themselves in prison because they felt they had enough protection.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...