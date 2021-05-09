Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that Electrogas director and investor Paul Apap Bologna owns a secret Dubai company similar to 17 Black. The police are investigating Kittiwake Limited as part of a money-laundering operation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/electrogas-director-behind-company-identical-to-17-black.870469

Another story says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had sent Kennet Camilleri, then part of the Prime Minister’s security detail, to reassure murder middleman Melvin Theuma some time in 2018. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/keith-schembri-sent-me-to-calm-theuma-down-ex-pms-security-man-admits.870472

