Malta seeks €70m in funding to upgrade energy sector / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 29 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta seeks €70m in funding to upgrade energy sector

Malta has requested the European Commission update its Recovery and Resilience Plan in a bid to carry out a €70 million investment to upgrade the country’s renewable energy sector. According to the Economy Minisry, the €70 million investment will see an expansion of the Malta’s energy grid, which also includes the storage of electricity in batteries. “The proposed investment can significantly increase the generation capacity of renewable energy in the country, while the storage of such energy means that it can be used in hours where energy consumption is not so high,” the Economy Ministry explained. (Maltatoday)

Major health and safety reform announced

Government has launched a major reform in health and safety, including through harsher penalties for breaches and an overhaul of the relevant regulatory authority, the OHSA. Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that an open call to beef up the number of inspectors, its main focus will be on strengthening deterrence and shifting the onus on those responsible to ensure health and safety standards at the different workplaces. Zrinzo Azzopardi was speaking during the launch of a white paper that will abolish the present Occupational Health and Safety Authority Act and replace it with a brand new law to allow the authority to work in such a way that occupational health and safety standards and procedures are adhered to. (Times of Malta)

Ultra-swimmer Neil Agius to attempt 100 mile swim

Neil Agius, ultra-endurance athlete and world record holder has announced plans for his next feat, the 100 Mile Swim, a world-first record attempt in the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim ever undertaken. The 100 Mile Swim will see Agius attempt to swim from Mallorca around the west coast of Ibiza touching land on the eastern coast of Ibiza, covering approximately 160km, in open water. The swim will test Agius’s endurance, strength, and mental resilience. (The Malta Independent)

