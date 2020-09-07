Malta: Sentence for human trafficking suspects annulled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with a court decision to annul a prison sentence for a couple accused of human trafficking and send the case back to the first court. Madame Justice Consuelo Scerrri Herrera ruled that the defence had not been allowed to cross-examine the witnesses.

Another story reports that three migrants kept aboard the oil tanker Maersk Etienne jumped overboard after weeks stranded at Hurd’s bank. The crew of the vessel acted quickly to rescue them and bring them back to safety.

