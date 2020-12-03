Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Shannon Mak murderer handed 30-year jail term

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with the sentencing of Jelle Rijpma for 30 years imprisonment for the murder of former girlfriend Shannon Mak. The case happened in August 2018 when the victim was found lifeless by neighbours in her street in Santa Venera.

The paper speaks to SME Chamber deputy president Philip Micallef who said that the organisation is pushing for more state aid for businesses but acknowledged that governments cannot sustain all costs and jobs.

