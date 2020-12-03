Malta: Shannon Mak murderer handed 30-year jail term

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with the sentencing of Jelle Rijpma for 30 years imprisonment for the murder of former girlfriend Shannon Mak. The case happened in August 2018 when the victim was found lifeless by neighbours in her street in Santa Venera.

The paper speaks to SME Chamber deputy president Philip Micallef who said that the organisation is pushing for more state aid for businesses but acknowledged that governments cannot sustain all costs and jobs.

