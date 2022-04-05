Malta: Significant drop in unemployment in pre-election month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In February, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,125, the NSO said today. This figure means that persons looking for work decreased by 1,460 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.

Data provided by Jobsplus for February 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,386 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 74 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2021. A drop was also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 4 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 256 persons.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 21.3% and 38.9% respectively.