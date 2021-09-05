Malta: Six in ten children prone to emotional problems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on a nationwide study concluding that 62 per cent of children and adolescents are likely to develop emotional problems. Led by the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, findings show that half of the cohort may suffer from anxiety.

The paper publishes survey results showing the PN trailing the PL by 13 percentage points, stable since July. The report says that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry does not appear to have impacted voting intentions.

