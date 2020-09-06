Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Sliema double murder suspect fighting extradition from Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the third suspect in the Sliema double murder who fled to Spain, is contesting his extradition to Malta. Proceedings are expected to take at least another month, excluding the possibility of any appeals.

Another story says that migrants at the Safi detention centre sent out a covert video describing the harsh situation at the barracks. They said the poor conditions have led to a deterioration of physical and mental health.

