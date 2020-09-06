Malta: Sliema double murder suspect fighting extradition from Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the third suspect in the Sliema double murder who fled to Spain, is contesting his extradition to Malta. Proceedings are expected to take at least another month, excluding the possibility of any appeals.

Another story says that migrants at the Safi detention centre sent out a covert video describing the harsh situation at the barracks. They said the poor conditions have led to a deterioration of physical and mental health.

