Malta: Sliema double murder suspect pleads not guilty

The Independent says that Jesper Kristiansen, the third man accused of involvement in the killing of Ivor Maciejowski and Chris Pandolfino in August, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Danish man was arrested in Madrid a few days after the murder and extradited to Malta.

A second story quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that the murder case has been assigned a dedicated inspector in a recent shake-up of the homicide squad.

