Malta: Sliema murders: second suspect identified through CCTV, court told

A man facing homicide charges in connection with a double murder in Sliema earlier this month was identified by police thanks to CCTV footage from the area, a court heard on Friday.

Viktor Dragomanski, a 36-year-old who lives in Sliema, is the second suspect to be charged with the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their Sliema townhouse.

Dragomanski appeared in court on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to murder, theft and a raft of other charges including possessing an unlicensed firearm and stealing a car and two sets of number plates.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:25

By Corporate Dispatch

