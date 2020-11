Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo as bars and clubs begin a 30-day shutdown period until the end of November. Mamo said that a month is a long time for businesses and called for strong support measures.

Another story quotes MP Miriam Dalli who said that the government has been reforming the Individual Investor Programme but insisted that Malta will defend its position before the EU Commission.

