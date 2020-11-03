Malta: Social Benefits bill up by €63 million this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government expenditure on Social Security Benefits rose by 8.4 percent between January and September compared to the same period in 2019. Figures by the National Statistics Office show an increase in both Contributory and Non-Contributory Benefits, reaching a combined total of €816.2 million in the first three quarters this year.

Contributory Benefits amounted to €670.5 million until September, 75.4 percent of which were allocated for Old Age allowances. The outlay for Contributory Benefits was 9.7 percent higher than the in the corresponding months last year.

The Two-Thirds Pension absorbed €377.1 million of the expenditure, the Contributory Benefits category with the biggest number of beneficiaries: 52,595.

Non-Contributory Benefits increased by 2.7 percent from 2019 reaching €145.6 million. Family and Children Benefits made 34.5 percent of the total, the largest share, followed by Old Age Benefits (20.3%) and Sickness Benefits (19%).

The biggest number of beneficiaries fell under the Children’s Allowance category, with an total expenditure of €29.2 million disbursed to 44,404 beneficiaries.

