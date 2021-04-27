Malta: Some restaurants to delay return to business

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that some restaurants owners have chosen to remain closed until the limit on opening hours is lifted. Measures announced by the Prime Minister said table service is being restricted until 5:00 pm from May 10.

Another story covers a visit to Farsons Group by PN Leader Bernard Grech ahead of Workers’ Day at the weekend. Grech said that the party’s policies are aimed at protecting workers while encouraging investment. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/26/il-pn-irid-politika-li-tipprotegi-lill-haddiem-u-lil-min-irid-jinvesti-biex-flimkien-naghmlu-malta-ahjar-bernard-grech/

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that that cases of the South African coronavirus variant have increased to five while cases of the Brazilian variant rose to four. Total active cases stood at 422 on Monday. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/26/covid-19-ebda-fatalita-fl-ahhar-24-siegha-15-il-kaz-gdid/

