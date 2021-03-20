Malta: Speaker refuses to provide Prime Minister’s tax assessment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a request to the House Speaker to provide the tax assessment filed by Prime Minister Robert Abela in 2017 has been turned down. The office of the Speaker said it was acting on the advice of an unnamed lawyer.

The paper quotes retiring Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon who used his last sitting to defend the judiciary. Although he admitted shortcomings in the members of the bench, Zammit McKeon warned that allowing the denigration of judiciary will spell trouble for the country.

