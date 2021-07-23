Malta: Stranded couple opens case against health authorities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a Maltese couple filed a judicial protest against the health authorities after they were denied re-entry from a holiday in Portugal. They are holding authorities responsible for damages after they were forced to extend their stay abroad.

A second story follows a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Institute of Journalists. Grech revealed that the party is working on a set of proposals aimed at strengthening the fourth pillar of democracy. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/22/il-pn-qed-jahdem-biex-isahhah-ir-raba-pilastru-tad-demokrazija-bernard-grech/

Another report says that Economy Minister Silvio Schembri defended the government’s management of the pandemic. Asked by the paper about the surge in cases, the minister said that the rise does not mean that the wrong decisions were taken. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/22/dwar-il-covid-19-ir-rizultati-qed-narawhom-silvio-schembri/

