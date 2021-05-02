Malta: Superintendent caught visiting murder suspect’s close associate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that police surveillance captured former Superintendent Ray Aquilina visiting Yorgen Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona several times in 2019. The officer is believed to have leaked information about the Caruana Galizia investigation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-evidence-links-former-police-officer-to-daphne-murder-leaks.868804

The paper says people over the age of 30 can register for the Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday. Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that four in ten of the 40-50 age bracket have been given at least one dose. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/over-30s-can-register-for-covid-19-vaccine-from-tuesday.868729

