Malta: Superyacht register grows into world’s largest

L-Orizzont quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg who said that Malta now has the biggest superyacht register in the world. There are 850 yachts of a length of more than 24 metres, an increase of seven percent from last year. 

The paper speaks to academic Raymond Mangion, a close friend of Oliver Figgieri. The professor said that the literary giant deserved the Nobel Prize for his works and people in Malta do not yet appreciate the wealth of his legacy.

