The Times quotes a report by the Council of Europe which finds that Malta’s rate of incarceration rose by 15 percent between 2019 and 2020, the highest rate among 47 members countries.

Another story reports that activists and residents opposing the construction of a road in Dingli met with Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi, and Planning Authority head Martin Saliba on Wednesday to voice their objections.

