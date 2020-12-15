Malta: Surgeons raise concerns about industrial actions by nurses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by the association of surgeons warning that industrial actions by nurses will have ‘tragic consequences’ for patients. The union of nurses issued directives reducing the number of members in operating theatres.

Another story follows the testimony by former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry where he confirmed that he was aware of a data leak from the Electrogas power station in June 2017, four months before the journalist’s assassination.

