Malta: Suspected killers request pardon for a second time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio have filed a second request for a presidential pardon, a week after Cabinet turned down their original plea. In their letter, the brothers said that it is in everyone’s interest to get the truth out. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-26/local-news/Degiorgio-brothers-file-second-request-for-murder-pardon-6736232937

The paper speaks with BirdLife Malta head of conservation, Nicholas Barbara, who said that officers patrolling hunting areas for illegal shooting of birds are thinly spread this year because of the pandemic.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...