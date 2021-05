Reading Time: < 1 minute

The move of a tank cleaning facility from Kalkara to Marsa must go ahead as soon as possible to facilitate the rehabilitation of Fort Ricasoli, heritage NGO Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara said on Friday.

Their comment on Friday came after Transport Minister Ian Borg said authorities were in communication with residents about the move, after Marsa residents expressed dismay at the relocation citing health concerns.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745