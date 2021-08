Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the government is planning to extend the time window for tax crime investigations and prosecutions. Authorities are proposing a minimum five-year period, up from the current two years.

The Times speaks with clients of notary Ivan Barbara who fear they have lost their life savings after Barbara died suddenly this year and his widow renounced his will. The Notary Council recommended that clients seek legal advice.

