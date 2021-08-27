Malta: Teachers sceptical of Chamber proposals for school system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the union of teachers is warning against changes to the educational system to accommodate businesses. The union was reacting to a proposal by the chamber of commerce to extend compulsory schooling to post-secondary levels.

Another story quotes figures by the British meteorological office showing that 2020 was the warmest year on record in Europe, with average temperatures reaching 0.5 per cent above the second-warmest year, 2015.

The paper announces a new website by Union Print to replace its online news service inewsmalta.com. The new portal, Talk.mt, will feature magazine sections and features and goes live tomorrow.

