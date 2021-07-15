Malta: Third-country nationals concerned about vaccine policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to Serbian citizens who are being denied return to Malta unless they quarantine for two weeks, risking losing their jobs. The residents said that their vaccines are still not recognised by Maltese authorities.

Another report says that opposition MP Jason Azzopardi challenged Cabinet minister Carmelo Abela to file a libel case against Vince Muscat and the Degiorgio Brothers who had implicated him directly in an attempted bank heist.

