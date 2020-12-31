Malta: Three cases of new Covid-19 variant detected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that three cases of the UK-variant of the Covid-19 virus have been detected by health authorities. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the infected people are in isolation and their close contacts are in quarantine.

The paper speaks to Gozo Tourism Association president Joseph Muscat who said that, while there was a surge in domestic tourism over the festive period, it does not make up for the effects of the pandemic on the tourism sector in Gozo.

