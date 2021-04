Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Oasi Foundation, Caritas Malta, and the Association of Psychiatrists expressed concerns about the proposals included in the government’s White Paper on reforming laws about the use of cannabis.

Another story reports the death of an 82-year-old man from Covid-19 on Friday, raising total fatalities to 395 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases, meanwhile, are on the decrease as the number of patients dropped to 687.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...