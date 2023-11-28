Malta to chair OSCE in 2024 / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta to chair OSCE in 2024

In an attempt to diplomatically address Russia’s opposition to Estonia’s approval, Malta is poised to assume the chairmanship of the world’s largest security body, the OSCE. Throughout 2024, Foreign Minister Ian Borg will serve as the chairman in office of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on behalf of Malta. The consensus for Malta’s appointment was reached unanimously among all member states during a permanent council meeting held in Vienna. The formalisation of this decision is anticipated to take place on Thursday during a foreign ministers’ meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia, which presently holds the OSCE chairmanship. (Maltatoday)

MUT suspends industrial action, talks to resume

The MUT has announced a pause in its industrial action following an informal meeting with the government, where key areas for further discussions and potential avenues for consensus were identified. The Malta Union of Teachers disclosed an agreed-upon schedule of forthcoming meetings, marking a significant breakthrough amid ongoing negotiations. This development occurred concurrently with a one-day strike staged by teachers, leading to the closure of all primary and secondary schools. The union has been steadfast in its demand for the government to honor its electoral commitment of providing teachers with a ‘significant’ salary increase. Last week, the government stated that discussions couldn’t proceed amidst ongoing industrial action. In addition to the one-day strike, the union had instructed educators to refrain from conducting class assessments and engaging with parents, as well as abstaining from submitting attendance records.

Finance Minister blames overpopulation for education woes

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana expressed dismay over the quality of education in Malta, advocating for a highly competent workforce to foster an economy independent of relying on foreign workers. Speaking in Parliament, Caruana questioned why, after 50 years of independence, the state of education remains inadequate, emphasising the persistent challenge in attaining fundamental education. Caruana stressed the necessity for a more proficient workforce, asserting that to enhance productivity with a reduced labor force, Malta must prioritize skill development. (The Times of Malta)

Bread subsidy scheme to return

The Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Rights has reintroduced a temporary scheme allocating €12 million to ensure stability in bread, flour, and animal fodder prices. Anton Refalo, the Agriculture Minister, highlighted in a press briefing that this substantial investment, previously granted last year, targets cereal and flour importers to bolster local production. During the conference, Minister Refalo emphasized the government’s responsibility in alleviating pressures arising from global circumstances impacting the islands. (The Malta Independent)

