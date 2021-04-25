Malta: Tourism expected to pick up in late summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that Malta is expected to be among the first to join the UK’s green travel list. Sources in the tourism industry are expecting a slow start to the season in June with a significant increase in arrivals in August.

Another story reports that the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life engages former Attorney General Anthony Borg and former newspaper editor Rachel Attard among his consultants. The Commissioner said this week that advisors at his Office are paid a combined €54,000.

