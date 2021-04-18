Malta: Tourism sector calling for national plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that social partners are urging the government to draw a comprehensive plan for tourism. The president of the Association of Travel Agents said that the body has presented a series of proposals.

The paper publishes an interview with the PN spokesperson for Air Malta, Mario de Marco, who appealed to the government to remove all political influence from the airline and allow management to develop a strategic plan that is commercially sustainable.

