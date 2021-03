Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the government has informed the European Commission that it will open the trapping season for seven protected songbirds this spring, claiming it is part of a scientific study on migratory patterns.

The paper speaks to Family Minister Michael Falzon who said that he is open to removing time barring on child sexual abuse cases and that he would discuss proposals with the Justice Ministry.

