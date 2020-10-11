Malta: Trust gap between party leaders narrows down

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes results of the first trust rating survey since Bernard Grech was elected Opposition Leader. Grech enjoys a 30.9 percent rating while Robert Abela’s ratings stand at 46.6 percent, registering the closest gap between party leaders since October 2017.

The paper reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked MP Etienne Grech whether he would be prepared to resign his seat to make way for MEP Miriam Dalli before a looming cabinet reshuffle. Dalli told the paper she would not speculate on the matter.

