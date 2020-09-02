Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Twin applications for multi-storey buildings in Xlendi

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reveals that two separate applications for an eight-storey hotel and an apartment block of the same height on adjacent sites in Xlendi have been submitted to the Planning Authority.

The paper discusses the news that the Sex Work Reform report is being finalised with activists Lara Dimitrijevic and Anna Borg. They warned that prostitution laws must not ignore the connected issues of human trafficking.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: