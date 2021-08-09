Malta: Two unvaccinated people die from Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that two unvaccinated people died from Covid-19 on Sunday while being treated at Mater Dei hospital. Meanwhile, the number of active cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since mid-July. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-08/local-news/Two-unvaccinated-people-die-while-Covid-19-positive-59-new-cases-found-6736235829

The paper says there is a rise in accommodation bookings in Gozo for the Santa Marija weekend compared with other weekends this summer, even though the feast this year falls on a Sunday.

